Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways

A traveler made the absolute most of their time at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday night — with a million-dollar slot machine win.

(Aristocrat Gaming)

The unidentified person won a $1,031,199.36 jackpot on a Wild Wild Buffalo Slot Game by Aristocrat Gaming, according to a news release.

No other details were made available.

