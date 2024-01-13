55°F
Casinos & Gaming

Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2024 - 3:13 pm
 
Updated January 15, 2024 - 11:57 am
A traveler made the absolute most of their time at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday night — with a million-dollar slot machine win.

The unidentified person won a $1,031,199.36 jackpot on a Wild Wild Buffalo Slot Game by Aristocrat Gaming, according to a news release.

No other details were made available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

