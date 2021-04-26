Alaska visitor hits $2.1M slot jackpot at Cosmo
An Alaska resident hit a $2.1 million slot machine jackpot Sunday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
The Cosmopolitan posted about the big win on Twitter Sunday evening and sent out a news release on the jackpot early Monday.
“On Sunday April 25 Monopoly Millionaire lived up to its name when one lucky guest from Alaska hit for $2.1 million…the winner won the jackpot after inserting only $40.”
Further details about the winner were not immediately released.
