Alaska visitor hits $2.1M slot jackpot at Cosmo

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2021 - 9:37 am
 
An Alaska resident hit a $2.1 million slot machine jackpot Sunday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Cosmopolitan posted about the big win on Twitter Sunday evening and sent out a news release on the jackpot early Monday.

“On Sunday April 25 Monopoly Millionaire lived up to its name when one lucky guest from Alaska hit for $2.1 million…the winner won the jackpot after inserting only $40.”

Further details about the winner were not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

