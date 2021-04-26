Alaska visitor hits $2.1M slot jackpot at Cosmo

An Alaska resident hit a $2.1 million slot machine jackpot Sunday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

An Alaska resident hit a $2.1 million jackpot on a slot machine at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday. (the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

An Alaska resident hit a $2.1 million slot machine jackpot Sunday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Cosmopolitan posted about the big win on Twitter Sunday evening and sent out a news release on the jackpot early Monday.

“On Sunday April 25 Monopoly Millionaire lived up to its name when one lucky guest from Alaska hit for $2.1 million…the winner won the jackpot after inserting only $40.”

Further details about the winner were not immediately released.

Monopoly Millionaire lived up to its name when a lucky guest from Alaska hit for 2.1 million dollars Sunday evening after inserting only $40. pic.twitter.com/TUkAgVIC3V — The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) April 26, 2021

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.