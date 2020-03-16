All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels set to temporarily close

MGM Resorts International announced Sunday that it would temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties, effective Tuesday.

MGM Resorts International announced Sunday that it would temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties, effective Tuesday.

Casino operations are set to close Monday, followed by hotel operations.

The Las Vegas-based company operates the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, Excalibur and Park MGM. It also owns 50 percent of CityCenter, which includes Aria and Vdara.

On Friday, the company told employees that it would begin furloughs and layoffs, beginning “in areas most immediately impacted by the slowdown in demand.”

