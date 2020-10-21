All Net Arena given 6-month extension to finalize agreements

Clark County Commissioners Wednesday gave the long-planned All Net Arena project slated for the north end of Las Vegas Boulevard its final extension.

A rendering released in late October, 2014, depicts an arena that is under construction near the SLS, which is at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy, Brett Ewing/Cuningham Group)

The board gave the project, led by former NBA and UNLV basketball player Jackie Robinson, a six-month extension to finalize multiple agreements for the project during its zoning meeting.

“We understand that staff’s recommendation of approval is subject to the condition that the development agreement, the performance agreement and the bond for the performance agreement are all completely finalized within the next six months,” said Chris Kemper, who spoke on behalf of the project.

If those agreements and bonding are not finalized by March 6, 2021, the land use agreement for the parcel will expire.

Additionally, construction on the project must begin within two years.

‘Golden opportunity’

“It’s time to fish or cut bait here,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “The north end of the Strip is really a golden opportunity, it’s really going to be hot in the future. If you can’t do this, let’s open this up so someone else can come in and take advantage of that property. I will reiterate… this is the last six months.”

Plans call for a 23,000-seat arena where it’s hoped an NBA team would play, a 44-story and a 63-story nongaming hotels, retail and conference space, a bowling alley and movie theater on the 27-acre site, which was the former home of the Wet N’ Wild water park.

Plans for the project were first rolled out in late 2013 but a hole dug into the large open space sitting between the Sahara and The Drew hotel project is the only visible sign of progress.

During the intervening time, T-Mobile Arena was constructed and has already hosted three seasons of Golden Knights NHL hockey games, other sporting events and large acts.

“We fully understand and appreciate the fact there have been delays on occasion in regards to this project,” Kemper said. “Some of those delays have been occasioned by circumstances and events outside of our control. There are others that are of our own doing.”

Working toward getting started

Despite the continued delays on the project Kemper insists those involved in the project have been working diligently toward getting the project going.

Kemper said Robinson paid over $60,000 last week to the engineering firm Kimley-Horn to work with Clark County to finalize the traffic and drainage studies tied to the project.

“In fact the first of several meetings with public works is set for tomorrow,” Kemper said.

Additionally, the developers are in the process of securing of a bond for the project with Viking Bond Service Inc., Kemper said.

Andrew Diss, vice president of governmental affairs for Sahara, requested the March 6, 2021, date be the final deadline for whether the project moves forward.

“We just ask that (date) to be the definite deadline,” Diss said during the meeting. “We don’t want to see continual approvals of this every six months, every year. It really puts a chilling effect on that parcel of land if there are other serious developers that are willing to come in and develop it… It was given permission to move forward in 2014 and here we are in 2020 and no significant work has gone on.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.