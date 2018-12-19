American Gaming Association names Bill Miller as new CEO

Bill Miller replaces Geoff Freeman as CEO of American Gaming Association after Freeman resigned in June to become the CEO of the Grocery Manufacturers Association.

A top executive with an association comprised of the CEOs of leading American companies will take the helm of the American Gaming Association next year.

Bill Miller, senior vice president of the Business Roundtable, will head the national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry beginning Jan. 14.

Miller replaces Geoff Freeman, who resigned in June to become the CEO of the Grocery Manufacturers Association. Since then, Stacy Papadopoulos and Sara Slane guided the association while a seven-member search committee led by AGA board chairman Tim Wilmott, CEO of Penn National Gaming, sought Freeman’s replacement.

“Bill’s extensive work with federal policymakers and as a seasoned leader of membership and industry advocacy organizations was critical to our decision,” Wilmott said in a release. “He joins a successful organization at a time when our industry is enjoying great momentum, thanks in part to a major policy achievement – the ending of the federal sports betting prohibition.”

With the Business Roundtable, Miller helped grow the organization’s brand and advocacy footprint in Washington, leading the association’s outreach to Capitol Hill and the Trump administration.

“I am honored to join a team with a well-earned reputation for advancing the casino gaming industry’s legislative and communications priorities and addressing the issues that matter most to its members,” Miller said. “Much to the AGA’s credit, this is a remarkable time for gaming in America. The industry is growing, acceptance of gaming as mainstream entertainment has never been higher and the opportunities to continue to advance gaming’s agenda are abundant.”

