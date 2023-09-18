96°F
Casinos & Gaming

Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2023 - 5:30 pm
 
Guests walk through New York New York past a sign about MGM's "unforeseen difficulties&quo ...
Guests walk through New York New York past a sign about MGM's "unforeseen difficulties" on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. A cybersecurity attack is still disrupting hotel and casino operations MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

MGM Resorts International could be losing between $4.2 million and $8.4 million in daily revenue and around $1 million in cash flow every day it’s under a cyberattack, a gaming industry analyst said in a Sunday report to investors.

David Katz, an equity analyst with New York-based Jefferies Group, in a weekly report on gaming, lodging and leisure companies, updated his Thursday assessments of MGM and Caesars Entertainment Inc. that included an estimate that MGM could take a 10 percent to 20 percent hit on revenue and cash flow “for the days that the current conditions exist.”

MGM on Sunday entered its second week of operations after a cybersecurity breach. Jefferies analysts say MGM generates about $42 million in revenue and $8 million in cash flow daily companywide.

MGM officials on Sunday said there were no updates on the status of the company’s computer system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

