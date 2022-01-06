Analyst: Southern states most likely to approve gaming in 2022

Alabama, Georgia and Florida are key states to watch at a time when state legislators are less inclined to legalize casinos.

Guests watch the screens for the first week of the NFL season at the Sportsbook at Circa in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alabama, Georgia and Florida are best positioned to approve legalized gambling this year, a Las Vegas-based analyst told Truist Securities investors Thursday.

Brendan Bussmann, director of government affairs for Global Market Advisors, handicapped potential expansion for sports betting, internet gaming and land-based casinos in an hourlong webinar.

Bussmann also recommended keeping an eye on four sports-wagering initiatives that potentially could be on the ballot in California, but said any expansion in Texas isn’t likely until 2023 after efforts in the Legislature there failed to gain any traction for 2022.

“Texas is going to sit for now,” Bussmann said. “Supporters had hoped to have it on the ballot in 2022, but now it looks like a fight for 2023.”

Las Vegas Sands Corp. last year hired lobbyists in a bid to convince Texas lawmakers to consider a proposal for four integrated resorts with casinos to be built across the state, but the bid failed.

Bussmann said the appetite to legalize gambling has cooled nationwide because state budgets have instead been bolstered by federal government aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. That lack of urgency for new revenue sources has paused legislative efforts to consider new gaming initiatives.

Bussmann also was critical of states that have approved “intolerable tax rates,” such as with New York sports wagering, which is expected to be in operation by Super Bowl 2022.

Earlier Thursday, the New York State Gaming Commission licensed four mobile sports wagering operators – Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive – and allowed them to be operational by Saturday.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.