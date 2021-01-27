Analysts hope for post-Adelson details on Sands earnings call

Gaming industry watchers will liesten for clues about the operation of Las Vegas Sands Corp. now that Robert Goldstein has succeeded Sheldon Adelson as chairman and CEO.

Gaming industry analysts from across the country will be listening intently for clues about the future operation of Las Vegas Sands Corp. during Wednesday’s fourth-quarter earnings call, the first since the death of former Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Some questions were resolved on Tuesday, when the company announced its board of directors had appointed Robert Goldstein as the company’s second chairman and CEO. It also named former Chief Financial Officer Patrick Dumont as the company’s president and chief operating officer and Randy Hyzak, formerly an executive vice president and chief accounting officer, as its next chief financial officer.

Some analysts have gone on record saying they’re not expecting any major changes in the operations of the company under the direction of Goldstein and Dumont.

Adelson died Jan. 11 after losing a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and since then, analysts have focused on Goldstein and Dumont, as well as what, if any, role that Adelson’s widow, Dr. Miriam Adelson, would have in the direction of the company.

Now that the line of succession has been affirmed, with Dumont, the Adelsons’ son-in-law, in a top leadership position, analysts can focus on other issues facing the company: low revenue in Macao; the potential sale of Las Vegas assets; a new interest in company-operated sports wagering; and a potential new domestic market in Texas.

A report by Joseph Greff, a New York-based gaming analyst with J.P. Morgan, summarized what’s on many analysts’ minds going into Wednesday’s earnings call.

“We assume LVS will offer a medium-term optimistic outlook on Macao — ‘We don’t know when it’s going to recover, we know there is pent-up demand at times, just waiting for when the visa spigots will be turned on,’ and ‘You will need to see vaccination rates pick up for spigots to happen,’” Greff said in a note to investors. “We also expect LVS to comment on founder Sheldon Adelson’s unfortunate passing and what it means to his estate potentially selling shares (we expect them to nip this investor concern in the bud and say ‘No, this is not an event for the estate to sell some shares,’ which we think will bring a positive perspective to something that has been a source of a lot of incoming investor questions).”

Greff said he expects company leaders to discuss some long-term options for Sands.

“LVS may also discuss longer-term strategic issues, such as if it makes sense to sell part of Macao to a Chinese strategic company with board seat(s), and is the government even thinking about this and/or supporting it? LVS may also update on its Las Vegas asset sales (we can’t imagine anything is super warm on this front at prices close to where LVS sees their asset value) as well as views on mergers and acquisitions (U.S. more so than its recent and past foci on Asia) to complement same-store recovery in Macao and Singapore with targeted capex in both markets (Londoner in Macao and Marina Bay Sands expansion in Singapore).

“Lastly, given a limited domestic footprint, we expect LVS to talk about its reported interest in U.S. sports betting,” Greff said.

