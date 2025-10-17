Another expansion ahead for this Las Vegas casino property

A bowling alley, billiard area and movie theaters are ahead for the casino property, which already has exceeded the company’s expectations.

An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Red Rock Resorts hasn’t even cut the ribbon to open the expansion of its Durango casino property before it’s already planning its next upgrade.

The Clark County Zoning Commission will consider a new project roughly six times larger than the existing expansion and would include a bowling alley, billiards area, movie theater and a full-service restaurant with outdoor patio seating.

Bowling centers and movie theaters are staples of the Red Rock brand with most of its Las Vegas properties offering one or the other or both amenities.

Red Rock officials could not comment on the new expansion because the company is in a “quiet period” leading up to its Oct. 28 third-quarter earnings announcement.

But county documents say the new expansion would include 152,265 square feet that would be arranged across multiple levels.

The ground level would include entertainment space and back-of-house areas. The first level would feature a bowling alley, billiards area, entertainment room, casino floor, restaurant, outdoor patios, common areas, a casino bar, back-of-house areas and restrooms. A mezzanine level would provide additional entertainment space. The second level would include a movie theater, along with back-of-house areas that support theater operations.

County officials have recommended approval of the expansion and the item is a part of the commission’s consent agenda, meaning it likely would be approved without detailed discussion.

