73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Another expansion ahead for this Las Vegas casino property

An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfa ...
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
An exterior view of the Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderso ...
Henderson planners approve casino expansion in Water Street District
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker walks to River Point Park for a news conference, Aug. 25, 2025, i ...
‘Incredibly lucky’ Illinois governor says he won $1.4M gambling in Vegas
The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Veg ...
MGM Resorts selling out-of-state casino for $546M
Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Dreitzer on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, issued a two-pa ...
Control Board warns gaming companies to avoid prediction markets
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2025 - 11:21 am
 
Updated October 17, 2025 - 11:30 am

Red Rock Resorts hasn’t even cut the ribbon to open the expansion of its Durango casino property before it’s already planning its next upgrade.

The Clark County Zoning Commission will consider a new project roughly six times larger than the existing expansion and would include a bowling alley, billiards area, movie theater and a full-service restaurant with outdoor patio seating.

Bowling centers and movie theaters are staples of the Red Rock brand with most of its Las Vegas properties offering one or the other or both amenities.

Red Rock officials could not comment on the new expansion because the company is in a “quiet period” leading up to its Oct. 28 third-quarter earnings announcement.

But county documents say the new expansion would include 152,265 square feet that would be arranged across multiple levels.

The ground level would include entertainment space and back-of-house areas. The first level would feature a bowling alley, billiards area, entertainment room, casino floor, restaurant, outdoor patios, common areas, a casino bar, back-of-house areas and restrooms. A mezzanine level would provide additional entertainment space. The second level would include a movie theater, along with back-of-house areas that support theater operations.

County officials have recommended approval of the expansion and the item is a part of the commission’s consent agenda, meaning it likely would be approved without detailed discussion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES