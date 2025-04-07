Another Las Vegas casino adds mores ‘player-friendly’ games

The casin says it is doubling down on player-friendly games as part of a committed effort to bring value and fun back to gambling.

An empty craps table sits on the casino floor on Friday, April 4, 2025 at The Strat in Las Vegas. The casino is reintroducing crapless craps with 10x odds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rows of chips sit in the vault of a craps table on Friday, April 4, 2025 at The Strat in Las Vegas. The casino is reintroducing BJ tables that payout 3:2 (as opposed to 6:5) and crapless craps with 10x odds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A blackjack table notes the new payout ratio on Friday, April 4, 2025 at The Strat in Las Vegas. The casino is reintroducing 3:2 payouts, as opposed to 6:5. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skylar Dice, general manager of The Strat, demonstrates a roll of the dice onto a craps table on Friday, April 4, 2025 at The Strat in Las Vegas. The casino is reintroducing crapless craps with 10x odds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skylar Dice, general manager of The Strat, demonstrates a roll of the dice onto a craps table on Friday, April 4, 2025 at The Strat in Las Vegas. The casino is reintroducing crapless craps with 10x odds. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dealer demonstrates the distribution of cards for a hand of blackjack at a table on Friday, April 4, 2025 at The Strat in Las Vegas.The casino is reintroducing 3:2 payouts, as opposed to 6:5. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An oft-overlooked but rarely out of sight Las Vegas casino is doubling down on player-friendly games as part of a committed effort to bring value and fun back to gambling.

The Strat hotel-casino increased the number of 3:2 blackjack tables on its main gaming floor last week, according to Skylar Dice, the property’s senior vice president and general manager.

The Strat Hotel, Casino & Tower is the most recent Las Vegas casino that has shifted to blackjack games with a better payout for players, pushing back against a years-long industrywide trend toward the less-favorable 6:5 tables often found on the Strip and becoming increasingly more common downtown.

In addition to the better blackjack conditions, the Strat also introduced several single-zero roulette tables in 2024, another gambler-friendly variant compared to the more widely used double-zero roulette. The birthplace of crapless craps — which has a higher house edge than its traditional counterpart — also offers 10 times odds at its tables, the only property along Las Vegas Boulevard that does.

Dice said the changes on the casino floor were born from guest feedback and implemented with a focus on guest satisfaction.

“Loyal guests and customers said that they wanted to see more games that are player-friendly, and we listened to them,” he said, adding that the Strat is not completely doing away with 6:5 blackjack or double-zero roulette. “We offer a little bit of everything because there are still players who prefer (those games).”

The Strat is owned and operated by Golden Entertainment Inc., a Nevada-based gaming and hospitality corporation whose portfolio includes eight casinos (including the Strat) and 72 local gaming taverns.

Dice attributed the ability to pivot so quickly and effortlessly at the property level to Golden Entertainment’s commitment to providing a “great gaming experience.”

“(These changes) really fit into who we are as a company,” he said. “People are coming here to have a good time. It’s supposed to be fun, and we want to position the Strat as a place where gamers go to game.”

The Palms, an off-Strip casino hotel owned and operated by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, made headlines earlier this year after announcing it was eliminating all 6:5 blackjack and would only offer 3:2 games. The move was widely praised by the gambling community and, according to sources at the property, has been well received.

