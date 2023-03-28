Another Las Vegas resort to charge some guests for parking

A sign at the parking garage did not indicate rates, but said different rates could prevail on weekdays and weekends in the upper levels of the parking garage.

Signs at the entrance to The Strat’s self-parking garage indicate parent company Golden Entertainment is planning to charge for parking.

It’s unclear when the company will implement parking fees.

A Golden Entertainment representative did not return calls and emails seeking a comment.

But a hotel reservations representative at The Strat on Monday said parking will remain free on the first and second levels of the garage, but that fees in the upper levels will apply based on distance from the parking garage elevators and could be determined by scanning a QR code in the garage. The representative said VIP parking would be free.

The Strat joins MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment resort properties charging customers for parking.

The sign at the parking garage indicates different rates would prevail Mondays through Thursdays and Fridays through Sundays. It did not list rates, but had information indicating different rates for 0-4 hours and 4-24 hours as well as daily rates on weekdays and 0-4 hours and daily parking on weekends.

The sign also said rates could change without notice on holidays and during special events.

