Casinos & Gaming

Another Strip property raises resort fees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 11:56 am
 
Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Another Las Vegas resort company is raising its resort fees.

Wynn Resorts has increased the daily fee to $50 plus tax, according to the resort’s website.

The increase applies to reservations booked on or after Jan. 24, the policy states. Reservations booked before then will be charged $45 daily plus tax.

Resort fees — commonly added to room charges by most Las Vegas resorts to pay for additional services and amenities — are added on to a guest’s bill when they complete their stay. Wynn said the fee entitles guests to in-room Wi-Fi, fitness center access, pool access, spa reservations and golf tee times, a digital newsstand, Alexa in-room entertainment services and other amenities.

Wynn joins MGM Resorts International in increasing the fees at its Vegas properties, between $2 and $6 nightly depending on the resort.

Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

