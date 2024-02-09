Another Strip property raises resort fees

Resort fees are commonly added to room charges by most Las Vegas resorts to pay for additional services and amenities such a Wi-Fi and pool access.

Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Another Las Vegas resort company is raising its resort fees.

Wynn Resorts has increased the daily fee to $50 plus tax, according to the resort’s website.

The increase applies to reservations booked on or after Jan. 24, the policy states. Reservations booked before then will be charged $45 daily plus tax.

Resort fees — commonly added to room charges by most Las Vegas resorts to pay for additional services and amenities — are added on to a guest’s bill when they complete their stay. Wynn said the fee entitles guests to in-room Wi-Fi, fitness center access, pool access, spa reservations and golf tee times, a digital newsstand, Alexa in-room entertainment services and other amenities.

Wynn joins MGM Resorts International in increasing the fees at its Vegas properties, between $2 and $6 nightly depending on the resort.

Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

