Another Strip property raises resort fees
Another Las Vegas resort company is raising its resort fees.
Wynn Resorts has increased the daily fee to $50 plus tax, according to the resort’s website.
The increase applies to reservations booked on or after Jan. 24, the policy states. Reservations booked before then will be charged $45 daily plus tax.
Resort fees — commonly added to room charges by most Las Vegas resorts to pay for additional services and amenities — are added on to a guest’s bill when they complete their stay. Wynn said the fee entitles guests to in-room Wi-Fi, fitness center access, pool access, spa reservations and golf tee times, a digital newsstand, Alexa in-room entertainment services and other amenities.
Wynn joins MGM Resorts International in increasing the fees at its Vegas properties, between $2 and $6 nightly depending on the resort.
Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.