Another Strip resort has eliminated its resort fee for the summer

In response to slumping Las Vegas visitation, this property has joined the list of resorts eliminating resort fees with its “All-In Resort Experience.”

The historic Sahara Las Vegas is the latest Strip property to cater to tourists and local residents with a promotional summer offer that eliminates the property’s $55 resort fee.

Company officials on Tuesday announced its “All-In Rate Experience” for the rest of the summer.

“Vegas visitors are savvier than ever and they value convenience, quality and transparency,” Sahara general manager Paul Hobson said in a release. “Sahara focuses on delivering memorable experiences without the hidden costs because real hospitality should feel effortless, not transactional.”

The promotion is good through Oct. 31 but must be booked by Aug. 10.

The promotion includes:

— Hotel room rates starting at $69 a night with no resort fee.

— Free room upgrade for an enhanced stay in the newly remodeled Marra Style King room.

— A $25-per-day resort credit for a curated prix fixe menu at Balla Italian Soul, by James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain.

— Free late checkout.

— Discounts for the “Magic Mike Live” show and Amina Spa, and buy-one-get-one offers at the Azilo Ultra Lounge.

The 1,616-room Sahara is one of the few Strip properties that offers free parking.

The Sahara also offers discounts for local residents and industry professionals with valid identification. Balla Italian Soul offers 50 percent off premium steaks on Sundays and 50 percent off bottles of wine Wednesdays.

Several Las Vegas resorts, sniffing visitation downturns during the summer months, have begun offering discounts resort fee moratoriums to generate business.

On the northern Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas eliminated its $50-a-night resort fee earlier in the summer and discontinued paid parking for the summer to attract business.

Intended to cover amenities such as access to pools, fitness centers and wireless internet, resort fees at Las Vegas Strip casino-hotels are mandatory charges, with costs typically ranging from $44 to nearly $57 per night. Free self-parking is a rare perk on the Strip in 2025. Resorts World joined Treasure Island, Sahara, Circus Circus and Casino Royale as the only Strip casino properties with free parking for all.

