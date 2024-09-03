Are more Americans backing gaming? Bet on it

The nation’s attitudes toward gambling are shifting, according to polling research from the American Gaming Association.

Las Vegas casinos are enjoying a sustained post-COVID boom, and new industry research might shed some light on why they are doing so well.

As states across the country continue to legalize and regulate new forms of gambling, such as mobile sports betting and lottery, an increasing number of Americans are more frequently being exposed to and participating in something once confined to a handful of domestic locations. As a result, Americans’ attitudes toward gambling are shifting, according to polling research from the American Gaming Association.

The AGA — the industry’s Washington D.C.-based lobbying organization — found in a new poll that nearly 88 percent of respondents viewed gambling as acceptable for either themselves or others. Just under 60 percent of those surveyed said that gambling was personally acceptable, the highest percentage in the study’s history. ‘

Majority has gambled in the past year

Fifty-five percent of the 2,000 U.S. adults polled for the AGA study said they had gambled in some form in the last year. Over a quarter (28 percent) said they had gambled at a brick-and-mortar casino in the past year, while 21 percent said they bet on sports.

Furthermore, Americans are convinced that regulated gambling has a positive social impact and that the gaming industry is operating responsibly, based on the research’s findings.

Respondents overwhelmingly agreed with statements suggesting that the gambling industry creates “good paying” jobs (80 percent), produces jobs and investments here in the U.S. that “cannot be outsourced to other countries” (83 percent) and that physical casinos “bring entertainment and dining options to areas or regions that might not otherwise be able to attract them” (85 percent).

The AGA research found that 65 percent of people believe the gaming industry is committed to encouraging responsible gaming and combating problem gambling. That figure is up from less than 40 percent in 2018, which was the same year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act and states outside Nevada began offering legal sports wagering.

“These latest survey results highlight a consistent trend over the years: as gaming expands to new audiences, Americans increasingly see the benefits of a legal, regulated gaming marketplace that contributes to communities, prioritizes responsibility and provides unmatched entertainment,” said Joe Maloney, AGA senior vice president of strategic communications.

Record-setting gaming revenue

Casinos in the Silver State have financially benefited from Americans’ positive outlook on legalized gambling, particularly in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the 2020 industry-wide shutdown, Las Vegas casinos reported three consecutive years of record-setting gaming revenue, beginning in 2021.

Las Vegas Strip casinos generated over $8.8 billion in 2023, easily outperforming Atlantic City ($2.86 billion), the country’s second-largest gaming market. Four of the top 20 domestic gaming markets were in Nevada, with the Boulder Strip ($964.7 million; No. 10), Sparks/Reno ($911 million; No. 13) and Downtown Las Vegas ($811.3 million; No. 17) reporting all-time annual highs.

Kantar, a New York City-based marketing data and analytics firm, conducted an online survey between July 31 and Aug. 9 on behalf of the AGA. The research included a nationally representative sample of 2,000 registered voters aged 21 and over. The questions posed were related to responsible gaming and industry perceptions. The polling’s margin of error is +/- 2 percent and greater among subgroups.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com. Follow AC_Danzis on X.