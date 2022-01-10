Aria unveils newly revamped luxury offerings

Aria on Monday unveiled an “elevated redesign” for its Sky Villas and Sky Suites with guest privacy, convenience and comfort top of mind.

A rendering of the newly redesigned Sky Villas at the Aria (courtesy MGM Resorts)

For those looking to have the most luxurious of stays in Las Vegas, the Aria has some some newly revamped offerings just for you.

The hotel-casino on Monday unveiled an “elevated redesign” for its Sky Villas and Sky Suites with guest privacy, convenience and of course, comfort, at top of mind.

Redesigned by KES Studio, the seven exclusive, two-bedroom Sky Villas sit high above the Strip and offer “stunning floor-to-ceiling Las Vegas views” alongside jewel-toned furnishings in the bedrooms and bathrooms. Each villa comes with its own “daily surprises” handpicked by the resort’s team of butlers, including a personalized cigar cart, custom-made chocolates and fresh-baked mesquite bread, according to the announcement.

The remodeling of the 420 Sky Suites, which was completed by Rottet Studio, strike a different, more relaxing tone designed to offer guests an urban retreat that acts as “a refuge from the visual energy of The Strip,” thanks in part to its desert-inspired cream, gray and beige furniture offerings.

“In reimagining ARIA’s SKYVILLAS and Sky Suites, our crown jewels, we took great care to consider what would enhance and differentiate ARIA’s award-winning experience,” Aria President and COO Anton Nikodemus said in a statement. “Inspiring design and breathtaking views are complemented by exceptional, detail-oriented service, creating unparalleled stays for our guests.”

Sky Suites typically run about $1,000 per night during the week, and $1,600 and up for weekends. The Sky Villas are designed to be ultra-exclusive and are available by invitation only, with nightly prices ranging typically from $3,500 to $7,500, according to travel guide company Frommer’s.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.