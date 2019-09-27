Aria welcomes fall to Las Vegas with origami display

Thousands of origami Japanese maple leaves billow above the Aria’s main lobby to celebrate the turn of the season.

It’s autumn at Aria, and the leaves are falling in place.

Thousands of origami Japanese maple leaves billow above the Strip resort’s main lobby to commemorate the turn of the season. Seventeen rows of hanging leaves — 13,800 of them — form a gradient that changes from marigold to amber to fuchsia to plum to mahogany as one strolls through the main lobby.

The fall decor continues below, too, with 300 origami flowers arranged at ground level and 16 Japanese maple trees accenting the lobby.

An additional 3,500 folded leaves hang around pillars in the resort’s north lobby.

The botanical ornamentation stems from the resort’s director of special events, Stefanie Ishii, a fourth-generation Japanese-American who “drew inspiration from her grandmother’s traditional garden,” an Aria release said.

