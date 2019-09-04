Aristocrat enters bar-top slot market with Winner’s World cabinet

Australia-based Aristocrat Technologies is attempting challenge market leader IGT in the bar-top slot machine market with the introduction of its Winner’s World cabinet.

Nathan Drane, vice president of commercial strategy–game sales for Aristocrat Technologies, demonstrates the company's Winner’s World Multi-Game bar-top cabinet at the company's Las Vegas headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. has entered the bar-top slot machine market with a floating 23.5-inch tilted LCD screen device introduced Wednesday.

A prototype of Aristocrat’s Winner’s World Multi-Game bar-top cabinet was shown at last year’s Global Gaming Expo, but brought to market nearly a year later. The Australia-based global manufacturing company with a presence in Las Vegas has begun distributing the new units nationwide.

In Southern Nevada, units are installed at Sierra Gold at the 215 Beltway and South Jones Boulevard, the SG Bar at the Beltway and Flamingo Road, the PT’s Pub on South Rainbow Boulevard and PT’s Gold on Blue Diamond Road and on West Spring Mountain Road.

Aristocrat will attempt to cut into a bar-top unit market currently dominated by IGT. The company is featuring its popular Buffalo and Buffalo Gold slot games as well as video poker and a new Buffalo-themed keno game.

The new Winner’s World machines are equipped with easy-access USB phone chargers and a “smart-drink” tracking light that enables bartenders to reward players based on amounts wagered.

