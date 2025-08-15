Aristocrat Gaming brings superhero to casino slot machines

Based on a 1936 story, the newly themed slot machines will bring progressive jackpots starting at $10,000 to slots at six Las Vegas casinos.

It wasn’t ‘Ocean’s 11,’ but these cheaters took $1.2M from Bellagio — and landed in ‘Black Book’

Aristocrat Gaming has launched The Phantom, a slot machine with progressive jackpots starting at $10,000 with a theme from an adventure comic strip first published in 1936. (Aristocrat Gaming)

A slot machine with progressive jackpots that start at $10,000 themed for a comic-book crimefighter has hit six Las Vegas casinos and is destined for several more.

Aristocrat Gaming’s The Phantom debuted in North American casinos Thursday, with units installed at El Cortez and Circa in downtown Las Vegas, at Resorts World Las Vegas and The Venetian on the Strip and at off-Strip properties Rampart and Palms. Company officials said installations are planned at other Southern Nevada casinos.

Installed on Aristocrat’s The Baron Upright cabinets, the company’s new Phantom slot machines tells the legend of “The Ghost Who Walks” with dynamic graphics, sounds, bonuses, and action from the original comics.

“We are thrilled to once again introduce The Phantom to casino players with a game that is packed with excitement and adventure, on the latest hardware, The Baron,” Kurt Gissane, chief revenue officer at Aristocrat Gaming, said in a release. “The Phantom has a legion of fans spanning across the world, and we’re excited for them to experience this new iteration of the brand, while also introducing unfamiliar players to comics’ first costumed hero.”

Gissane said the new slot features character integrations, popular mechanics like bonus meters and feature triggers, as well as the chance at free games and “hold-and-spin” features.

Created by Lee Falk in 1936, The Phantom is a classic comic strip featuring the first masked superhero. When the sole survivor of a pirate attack washed upon the shores of Bangalla, a fictional country off the east coast of Africa, The Phantom was born. According to the comic’s story line, The Phantom dedicated his life to the destruction of piracy, greed, cruelty and injustice, and the legacy was passed down through generations. Over time, there arose a legend of The Ghost Who Walks, a hero who cannot die.

Since the feature’s debut, The Phantom has been one of the few adventure strips in continuous syndication.

“Teaming up with Aristocrat Gaming on this launch let us reimagine how a brand like The Phantom comes to life in the casino space,” Jolie Roberts, vice president of domestic licensing at King Features, a division of Hearst Newspapers, said in a release. “With The Phantom front and center, we’re proud to celebrate the legacy of The Ghost Who Walks and give fans a bold new way to connect with the brand through visually striking gameplay.”

This announcement comes during a dynamic period of growth for The Phantom franchise. Earlier this year, the brand launched its original video game, “The Phantom,” from Art of Play Interactive, and a new comic series from Mad Cave Studios is set to debut this September. This slot game marks a key milestone in the brand’s broader momentum as it gears up to introduce fresh fan touchpoints in celebration of its 90th anniversary next year.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.