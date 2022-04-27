77°F
Aristocrat slot characters to appear on Fremont Street Experience screen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2022 - 9:54 am
 
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows the Aristocrat Technologies Inc. booth at the 2019 Global ...
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows the Aristocrat Technologies Inc. booth at the 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Aristocrat Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Australia-based Aristocrat Gaming, has entered a marketing agreement with downtown Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Characters and symbols from Aristocrat’s games will be displayed on the 136,000-square-foot canopy that covers six blocks of Fremont Street with an invitation to play the company’s slot machine games at Binion’s, California, Circa, the D, Four Queens, Fremont, Golden Gate and Golden Nugget.

“At Aristocrat, we go big for our customers and with invitations to play,” Tommy O’Brien, president of Aristocrat Americas, said in a release. “Now, we are bringing our most popular games to this larger-than-life format, and what better way to continue to tell that story than with the Fremont Street Experience.”

Aristocrat produces Buffalo, Choy’s Kingdom, Legends, Dollar Storm and Wild Wild-themed slot machine games.

“We are proud that industry leader Aristocrat chose the world-class Viva Vision screen to share their messaging in a unique and one-of-a kind environment,” Andrew Simon, Fremont Street Experience president and CEO, said in a release.

The 1,500-foot-long screen at the Fremont Street Experience attracts an estimated 24 million visitors a year.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

