Arizona slots player hits for $270K in Laughlin casino

The winning machine was a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond machine at the Aquarius Casino Resort.

A slots player in Laughlin can now run to the river with a little extra cash to throw around.

Christa F. of San Tan Valley, Arizona, won $270,847.25 on the 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamond machine at the Aquarius Casino Resort.

Christa played $1.25 on the winning spin and hit at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, according to International Gaming Technology and hotel spokespersons.

San Tan Valley is about 45 miles southeast of Phoenix.

