Arizona tribes moving toward startup of sports wagering

Two Nevada neighbors, California and Arizona, are on the verge of starting up sports wagering with Arizona tribes nerbous about some of the emerging details

Sports betting appears to be heading to two Nevada neighbors, and on Monday tribal leaders in Arizona and California explained the roads they’re taking to bring sportsbooks to their respective states.

A series of panel discussions was conducted at the opening day of the National Indian Gaming Association’s Indian Gaming Convention and Tradeshow, deep diving into sports wagering and the status of bringing betting on sports to those states.

More than 3,000 people are attending the conference and trade show that focuses on tribal gaming nationwide. The conference at Caesars Forum originally was scheduled to be in San Diego, but was moved to Las Vegas because of restrictions on large gatherings in California as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Panelists talked about sports betting in the state of Washington in addition to California and Arizona.

Arizona is the closest to sports betting going live with legislators approving it in a legislative session earlier this year and state gaming regulators working on the details of how it will work. California sports betting is still far down the calendar with the state’s tribes successfully petitioning to put sports wagering on the November 2022 ballot.

In Arizona, there’s a feeling of nervousness by some as state leaders attempt to begin legalized sports wagering by football season and many of the details have yet to be worked out.

Panelist Bernadine Burnette, president of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, said she expects some of the details of Arizona’s sports wagering system will be finalized in the next 30 to 60 days.

In the compact signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, 20 sports betting licenses will be awarded, 10 each to Indian tribes and Arizona professional sports franchises.

Burnette expects the selection of licensees will be highly competitive, considering there are 22 tribes and more than 10 of them are expected to apply for a license.

The Arizona Gaming Commission hasn’t established how much licensees will have to pay for a license.

“So right now, we’re a little nervous … but it’s a good nervous,” said panelist Robert Miguel, chairman of the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

While two panelists acknowledged they had no expertise in sports betting, they know that it’s a low-margin amenity that could bring more gamblers to tribal casinos. That’s good news for urban tribal casinos, but it’s unclear whether the legalization of sports betting will help bring more players to the more lucrative slot machines and table games in urban casinos.

Arizona leaders also are a bit nervous about the introduction of off-reservation sports gambling through the state’s professional sports franchises that include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals, Phoenix Suns, Arizona Coyotes and venues that host NASCAR and PGA golf events.

Panelists agreed that overall they’re happy that sports betting is coming to the state and that the five-year process of negotiating a new compact between the state and the tribes was worthwhile.

Tribes first had to agree among themselves what they wanted to propose to the state and getting the different tribes together was challenging because of the size of casinos in rural and urban casinos in the Phoenix area.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before sports betting made it to the state and we took the view that anything we added was going to be a positive for the tribes,” Miguel said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

