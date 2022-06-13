Arizona visitor wins Harrah’s Mega Progressive Jackpot
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Home sweet home.
A visitor from Arizona plans to buy the aforementioned home after winning the Mega Progressive Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em at Harrah’s on Sunday morning, resulting in a win of $918,430, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Bally’s
A very big video poker win at the soon-to-be Horseshoe.
♣️Jackpot Alert ♣️ This lucky @CaesarsRewards guest hit a $100,000 jackpot playing Video Poker. #BetterAtBallys
21+. Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Tq6dti8Rkj
— Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) June 8, 2022
Caesars Palace
Caesars has no plans on renaming.
Congratulations to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $100,000 #JACKPOT 🤑
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/oMXrXhBv46
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) June 8, 2022
Golden Nugget
Dance away.
How about a Happy Dance for this winner of $10,190 on Dancing Drums? 🕺
Grand Jackpot Reset $10,000 pic.twitter.com/VX5bZlO0OD
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) June 13, 2022
Green Valley Ranch
Big on the Buffalo.
WOW! Congrats to this lucky Buffalo player who bet $3.60 and won a $15,169.74 jackpot!! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/rzGCfsGiVU
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 7, 2022
Yippee! $5 bet 👉 $11,312.76 jackpot! 🦬 💸 pic.twitter.com/ummWGEpVCy
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 11, 2022
The Orleans
Have some gator while you’re around.
MORE BIG WINNERS!!!
Congratulations to these guests who picked up some major jackpot wins during their recent visits to The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/Nmkb94lH5q
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 7, 2022
Oyo
Congrats to Manuel!
Luck sure was on Manuel's side last night! 🎉 He hit a $25,954 jackpot playing Hao Yun Lai! #LivingTheGoodLife #JackpotWin pic.twitter.com/Mv0R4hvb7C
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 8, 2022
Paris Las Vegas
Cluck Cluck Cash looks like fun.
Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest that hit a $20,725 #jackpot playing the Cluck Cluck Cash machine✨ 🎰
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/qs2V1ujg5G
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 9, 2022
Sunset Station
Kickers are good.
Jackpot time!
BET 👉 $25
WON 👉 $10,000 pic.twitter.com/v74BoDaaci
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 11, 2022
And so are slots.
Another day, another jackpot! 🎰
This player bet $10 and won $26,130! WOW! pic.twitter.com/W7PLLPeIHv
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 13, 2022
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.