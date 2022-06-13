98°F
Arizona visitor wins Harrah’s Mega Progressive Jackpot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2022 - 2:08 pm
 
(Caesars Entertainment)
(Caesars Entertainment)

Home sweet home.

A visitor from Arizona plans to buy the aforementioned home after winning the Mega Progressive Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em at Harrah’s on Sunday morning, resulting in a win of $918,430, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

