Arizona visitor wins Harrah’s Mega Progressive Jackpot

(Caesars Entertainment)

Home sweet home.

A visitor from Arizona plans to buy the aforementioned home after winning the Mega Progressive Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em at Harrah’s on Sunday morning, resulting in a win of $918,430, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Bally’s

A very big video poker win at the soon-to-be Horseshoe.

♣️Jackpot Alert ♣️ This lucky @CaesarsRewards guest hit a $100,000 jackpot playing Video Poker. #BetterAtBallys 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/Tq6dti8Rkj — Bally's Las Vegas (@Ballysvegas) June 8, 2022

Caesars Palace

Caesars has no plans on renaming.

Congratulations to this lucky @CaesarsRewards guest who won a $100,000 #JACKPOT 🤑 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/oMXrXhBv46 — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) June 8, 2022

Golden Nugget

Dance away.

How about a Happy Dance for this winner of $10,190 on Dancing Drums? 🕺 Grand Jackpot Reset $10,000 pic.twitter.com/VX5bZlO0OD — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) June 13, 2022

Green Valley Ranch

Big on the Buffalo.

WOW! Congrats to this lucky Buffalo player who bet $3.60 and won a $15,169.74 jackpot!! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/rzGCfsGiVU — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) June 7, 2022

The Orleans

Have some gator while you’re around.

MORE BIG WINNERS!!! Congratulations to these guests who picked up some major jackpot wins during their recent visits to The Orleans! pic.twitter.com/Nmkb94lH5q — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) June 7, 2022

Oyo

Congrats to Manuel!

Luck sure was on Manuel's side last night! 🎉 He hit a $25,954 jackpot playing Hao Yun Lai! #LivingTheGoodLife #JackpotWin pic.twitter.com/Mv0R4hvb7C — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) June 8, 2022

Paris Las Vegas

Cluck Cluck Cash looks like fun.

Congratulations to this @CaesarsRewards guest that hit a $20,725 #jackpot playing the Cluck Cluck Cash machine✨ 🎰 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/qs2V1ujg5G — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) June 9, 2022

Sunset Station

Kickers are good.

Jackpot time!

BET 👉 $25

WON 👉 $10,000 pic.twitter.com/v74BoDaaci — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 11, 2022

And so are slots.

Another day, another jackpot! 🎰

This player bet $10 and won $26,130! WOW! pic.twitter.com/W7PLLPeIHv — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) June 13, 2022

