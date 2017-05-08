Average wage in gaming supply now $90k a year, study says

People looks at themed slot machines in the Scientific Games booth during the Global Gaming Expo at the Las Vegas Sands Expo and Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers in the gaming supplier industry earn on average $90,000 a year, nearly double the U.S. average, according to a new study being released Tuesday.

More than 55,000 people globally were directly employed last year by gaming suppliers, taking home a total of $4.9 billion in wages, according to an industry report by Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis.

The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers AGEM, a Las Vegas-based industry lobby group with 151 members globally, commissioned the study. Scientific Games and International Game Technology, two of the largest makers of slots, are among AGEM members.

The report doesn’t give a breakdown for how many of the 55,000 employees are based in the U.S. The average American worker earns nearly $50,000 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The average industry wage is affected by both high executive salaries and low entry-level pay. The top seven executives at Scientific Games, one of the largest makers of slots, earned a total of $22 million last year, according to SEC filings. That is equivalent to the average salary of 247 employees.

Gaming suppliers support another 157,000 jobs globally through indirect impacts, according to the report.

The gaming supplier industry generated nearly $18 billion in output last year. Including ripple effects on other industries and people, the industry’s total global economic impact is about $47.5 billion

Applied Analysis used Securities and Exchange Commission filings and questionnaires in helping to compile the data.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.