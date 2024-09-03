Bally Rewards members can earn in Las Vegas in new partnership

The partnership gives Bally’s loyalty members a connection to the Las Vegas gaming scene in the post-Tropicana era.

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the first anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening the hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The casino operators behind the now-shuttered Tropicana will keep a small presence in a Vegas casino thanks to a new strategic partnership, the two operators announced Tuesday.

Bally’s Corp., the Delaware-based company that operated the Rat Pack-era hotel-casino, and the Palms resort-casino started a new strategic partnership that allows Bally Rewards members to earn loyalty points and cash in at the Palms, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Palms in Las Vegas for this exciting venture,” Mike Donovan, the Bally’s chief marketing officer and SVP of gaming, said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide our Bally Rewards members with unparalleled rewards and experiences, and this partnership is a significant step towards achieving that.”

The two companies said the partnership is initially focused on travel getaways for the Bally Rewards members, but could broaden the partnership in the future. They expect to roll out the partnership through tier matching, tournament invitations and annual trips for members.

“We’re pleased to welcome Bally Rewards members to Palms Casino Resort and provide an exciting Las Vegas experience,” Greg Shulman, Palms’ vice president of casino marketing, said in a statement. “Partnering with Bally’s Corporation allows us to explore new opportunities and introduce Palms hospitality to Bally’s members.”

The partnership gives Bally’s loyalty members a connection to the Las Vegas gaming scene in the post-Tropicana era. The former resort closed on April 2 and has been demolished (with a full implosion scheduled for Oct. 9) to make way for a Major League Baseball stadium on the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard by the 2028 season. The ballpark project calls for an adjacent resort-casino, which Bally’s is expected to run.

The Palms, owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in Southern California, also has a sister property, Yaamava’ resort-casino in Highland.

