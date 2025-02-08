66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Bally’s completes $4.6B buyout as new Strip project looms

Renderings depict the planned layout of the Athletics' ballpark and Bally's Corp. resort to be ...
Renderings depict the planned layout of the Athletics' ballpark and Bally's Corp. resort to be built on the 36-acre Tropicana Las Vegas site. (Courtesy: Clark County)
The land where the Tropicana hotel and casino used to be located is seen Wednesday, February 5 ...
The land where the Tropicana hotel and casino used to be located is seen Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The land where the Tropicana hotel and casino used to be located is seen Wednesday, February 5 ...
The land where the Tropicana hotel and casino used to be located is seen Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Steve Wynn is seen at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles ...
Steve Wynn asks U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider historic press freedom ruling
49ers and Chiefs fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in t ...
LVCVA projects 4% decline in number of Super Bowl weekend visitors
The Suncoast Hotel (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Upgrades to Boyd properties in Las Vegas propel Q4 earnings growth
Prop bets are posted at the Westgate Superbook for Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs ...
Coming to Las Vegas for Super Bowl? Here’s where hotel rates stand
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2025 - 5:26 pm
 

As it prepares to move forward with a new project on the Las Vegas Strip, the operator of the since-imploded Tropicana casino-hotel announced the completion of a $4.6 billion buyout by the company’s largest shareholder.

Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp., the casino operator of the Trop in its final days, has merged with The Queen Casino & Entertainment Inc., following the former’s acquisition by Standard General LP, a New York-based hedge fund managed by Bally’s Chairman Soo Kim.

The merger adds four domestic casino properties to Bally’s operational footprint. The newly formed company now owns or manages 19 casinos across 11 U.S. states, a golf course in New York and a horse racetrack in Colorado. The company holds sports betting licenses in 13 U.S. jurisdictions and operates online casino in four states.

According to a press release, 22.8 million shares of Bally’s stock was purchased at $18.25 per share, which represented a 71 percent premium over the company’s 30-day average price per share. Queen shareholders received cash consideration of 30.5 million shares.

The cash merger consideration was financed by the issuance of $500 million in senior secured notes due in 2028 provided exclusively by funds managed by Apollo, along with Bally’s available funds on hand and its available funding sources, the release stated.

Bally’s investors owning 17.9 million outstanding shares elected to retain their stock by means of a rollover election in November. They continue as shareholders of the public-traded company, which will change its stock ticker from “BALY.T” to “BALY,” beginning Monday.

The Tropicana closed on April 2 and was imploded on Oct. 9.

Presently, the future of the former Tropicana site remains unclear. Bally’s and land-owner Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. have stated their intention to construct a new casino-hotel somewhere on the 35-acre site at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. The two parties have also agreed to commit up to 9 acres for the construction of a new Major League Baseball stadium for the Athletics, formerly of Oakland.

The Athletics have applied for a land use permit for their proposed Las Vegas ballpark. According to team representatives, construction could begin between April and June on the estimated $1.75 billion, 33,000-fan capacity ballpark.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES