Casinos & Gaming

Bally’s Corp. officially becomes owner of Tropicana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2022 - 11:47 am
 
The Tropicana hotel-casino is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Nevada Gaming ...
The Tropicana hotel-casino is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously recommended licensing for Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. to acquire operations of Tropicana Las Vegas on the Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Tropicana Las Vegas is officially under new ownership.

Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday that it completed its acquisition of the Strip hotel-casino. It purchased the Tropicana’s “non-land assets” for $148 million in cash and will lease the land underneath the resort for $10.5 million per year.

The 35-acre property features 1,470 rooms, 50,000 square feet of casino space, a 1,200-seat theater and 100,000 square feet of convention and meeting space.

Rhode Island-based Bally’s announced the acquisition in April 2021, saying the deal was valued at about $308 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

