Bally’s Corp. officially becomes owner of Tropicana
The 35-acre property features 1,470 rooms, 50,000 square feet of casino space, a 1,200-seat theater and 100,000 square feet of convention and meeting space.
The Tropicana Las Vegas is officially under new ownership.
Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday that it completed its acquisition of the Strip hotel-casino. It purchased the Tropicana’s “non-land assets” for $148 million in cash and will lease the land underneath the resort for $10.5 million per year.
Rhode Island-based Bally’s announced the acquisition in April 2021, saying the deal was valued at about $308 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
