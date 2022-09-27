Bally’s Corp. officially becomes owner of Tropicana

The 35-acre property features 1,470 rooms, 50,000 square feet of casino space, a 1,200-seat theater and 100,000 square feet of convention and meeting space.

The Tropicana hotel-casino is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously recommended licensing for Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. to acquire operations of Tropicana Las Vegas on the Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Tropicana Las Vegas is officially under new ownership.

Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday that it completed its acquisition of the Strip hotel-casino. It purchased the Tropicana’s “non-land assets” for $148 million in cash and will lease the land underneath the resort for $10.5 million per year.

BREAKING NEWS! We have officially joined the @ballyscorporation family. We can’t wait for all the exciting things to come! 🍒🍋🎰 For more information about Bally’s visit https://t.co/03UjvJTI7l pic.twitter.com/ZoXzSq5kN4 — Tropicana Las Vegas (@TropLV) September 27, 2022

Rhode Island-based Bally’s announced the acquisition in April 2021, saying the deal was valued at about $308 million.

