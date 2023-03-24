Bally’s officially becomes Horseshoe Las Vegas in Friday ceremony

The 2,812-room resort formerly known as Bally’s has a rich history on the Las Vegas Strip and will become home to the World Series of Poker later this year.

Signage for the World Series of Poker is pictured next to a sign for the Horseshoe, formerly Bally’s, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A historic gaming industry brand officially returns to Las Vegas on Friday when Caesars Entertainment Inc. turns a building with its own historical prominence into Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Caesars announced in December that its 2,812-room Bally’s property on the Strip was to be renamed, so Friday’s celebration is mostly an official coming-out party that will include appearances by Jack Binion, the son of Horseshoe brand originator Benny Binion; high-stakes gambler James “Mattress Mack” McIngvale; Poker Hall of Fame inductee Doyle Brunson; and Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson.

Jack Binion, whose father opened the original Horseshoe Club in downtown Las Vegas in 1951, has a steak restaurant in the resort named in his honor.

McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Furniture Gallery chain, is a high-profile sports bettor known for his big wagers on Houston sports teams and his philanthropic donations with some of his winnings.

Brunson’s appearance marks a new era for the World Series of Poker, which will begin at the Horseshoe in May after originating downtown and moving to the Rio and Paris Las Vegas over the years. Caesars also owns the World Series of Poker brand.

Caesars acquired the Horseshoe brand in 2004 and operates nine other properties with that name across the country.

Attaching the Horseshoe name to the former Bally’s is significant because of the building’s own historic past. Opened in December 1973 by industry legend Kirk Kerkorian as the MGM Grand, the property was once one of the largest hotels in the world.

Tragedy struck the building on Nov. 21, 1980, when one of the worst high-rise fires in U.S. history resulted in 87 deaths. When the building reopened in July 1981, it featured some of the industry’s highest fire safety standards, including the addition of fire sprinklers and an automatic fire alarm system throughout the property.

While it was known as the MGM Grand, the property featured wagering on live jai alai matches in the building’s fronton.

Bally Manufacturing acquired the Las Vegas and Reno MGM properties in late 1985 for $550 million and renamed the property Bally’s.

As Bally’s, the resort became the northern terminus of a monorail that shuttled passengers to and from a new MGM Grand property built on the Strip at Tropicana Avenue. The monorail eventually was extended and became the Las Vegas Monorail.

Bally Entertainment was purchased in 1996 by Hilton Hotels Corp., which was later spun off into Park Place Entertainment.

In 2003, Park Place became Caesars Entertainment Inc., but through the years of Caesars ownership, the property kept the Bally’s name – until December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.