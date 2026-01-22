Bally’s planned Las Vegas project to cost $1.19B; to connect with A’s ballpark

Bally’s Corp.’s planned mixed-use project to accompany the Athletics Las Vegas ballpark will cost an estimated $1.19 billion, with planned completion by the end of 2030, according to a document submitted to Clark County.

This is a rendering showing a proposed mixed-use project that will surround the Athletics’ Major League Baseball ballpark, including a mix of hotel, casino, retail, dining and entertainment. (Bally's Las Vegas)

Bally’s application for phased design and construction of their project was submitted to Clark County on Dec. 29. It lists when company expects to apply for 13 building permits, along with the estimated contract valuations for each portion of work. The multi-phase project is set to include a hotel, casino, theater, retail and dining spaces.

The application noted the planned project start date to be last month, when the first permit applications were submitted, with a completion date of December 2030, with various portions of the project to be completed over the multiyear period.

Bally’s also has plans for a $2 billion hotel-casino project in the Chicago area. Construction on that project is ongoing.

Initial work

The timing of the permit schedule suggests that initial work will include a parking garage, utility plant, a shared accessway, a 2,500-seat theater and a podium (a mezzanine to be built above street level) on the northwest portion of the 35-acre site that sits at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Last year, Bally’s entitlement package filed to Clark County indicated the site would be built in phases, with construction expected to begin in April. It showed the first hotel tower would be included in Phase 2 of the four-phase project.

The phased project application now suggests the hotel tower will be one of the final portions of the project; the permit for its build out is not planned to be filed for until May 2028.

Work on the A’s $2 billion ballpark is well underway, with work continuing on the first two levels of the ballpark. Last month, A’s officials said the project is on time and on budget for completion in 2028. The 33,000-fan capacity stadium is being built on 9 acres, with Bally’s project set for the remaining 26 acres.

Permit plan

The first permits Bally’s filed included a Dec. 17 application for a central utility plant and a Dec. 22 filing for the planned southeast parking garage and ramp. Both will be shared by Bally’s and the A’s for their respective projects.

Bally’s is targeting approval of the shared utility plant permit on Friday, according to the filing. The central utility plant work is valued at $175 million, and the cost of the southeast parking garage is $150 million.

Bally’s Corp. representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the phased planned application.

Permits are normally filed in the order of planned work. Over the next few years, Bally’s will apply for the following permits with their planned application date and estimated cost, according to the county document.

2026

-Shared accessway: Thursday, $10 million.

-Theater foundations and podium superstructure: Feb. 14, $30 million.

-Theater superstructure, utilities and core and shell of the building: May 18, $70 million.

-Northwest podium foundations: May 27, $25 million.

-Northwest podium superstructure, core and shell: Sept. 18, $35 million.

All the above permits are targeted to be awarded periodically between April 27 and Nov. 17.

2027

-Northwest podium build out: June 21, 2027, $65 million.

-Southwest podium foundations: Dec. 21, 2027, $20 million.

-Hotel tower foundations: Dec. 21, 2027, $25 million.

The three 2027 permit applications are targeted to be awarded on Aug. 14, 2027, Jan. 28, 2028 and Feb. 17, 2028, respectively.

2028

-Southwest podium superstructure core and shell: May 1, 2028, $20 million.

-Southwest podium build out: Dec. 18, 2028, $10 million.

-Hotel tower superstructure build out: May 01, 2028, $550 million.

The permit applications for the southwest podium superstructure and hotel tower superstructure and build out are targeted for approval on June 27, 2028, with the southwest podium build out application aimed for approval on Feb. 14, 2029.

