Bedbugs bit guests at 2 Las Vegas Strip hotels, lawsuits say

Three lawsuits were filed against two Las Vegas Strip properties after guests said they were bitten by bedbugs, and one had to be taken to a hospital.

Two lawsuits were filed against MGM Resorts International, which operates the Luxor, and one was filed against Treasure Island. A total of four guests claimed they were bitten by bedbugs, and “thus forced to suffer with blood-sucking bedbugs until they consequently left the hotel.”

Washington resident Brianna McKenzie and Illinois residents Courtney and Stephen Gully stayed at the Luxor, and California resident Teresa Bruce stayed at Treasure Island. The three lawsuits were all filed April 21, with Las Vegas law firm Morris, Sullivan, Lemkul & Turtzo is representing all four plaintiffs.

For California resident Bruce, Brian Virag from the California-based law firm My Bed Bug Lawyer is listed as an attorney alongside the Las Vegas firm.

Luxor and Treasure Island didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

All three lawsuits say the plaintiffs “observed grossly inadequate conditions and defects in the subject property and surrounding hotel rooms that created breeding grounds for bedbugs to mature and multiply,” and all of their lives were “turned upside down as a result of defendants’ aforementioned acts and/or omissions.”

The plaintiffs are suing on five counts of vicarious liability, negligence and/or gross negligence, negligence per se, fraud and violation of deceptive trade practices.

Additionally, all three lawsuits seek damages in excess of $15,000 for general medical and incidental expenses, and special damages, as well as past and future medical expenses and general damages for past and future pain and suffering, mental distress, anguish, fear, loss of companionship and support, and loss of enjoyment of life in a sum to be determined at trial.

Courtney and Stephen Gully stayed at the Luxor June 7-10, 2024, and started noticing bug bites by June 8, according to the lawsuit. Courtney Gully “had a reaction and felt like her throat was closing” and had to be transferred to the hospital via ambulance.

Due to the presence of bedbugs, Courtney Gully had to be treated in the parking lot and was subsequently given narcotics to help with the pain. After returning to the hotel, the pairs’ items were moved to a different room with their belongings placed in bags.

Courtney and Stephen Gully were only provided a refund for the resort fee, the lawsuit stated.

McKenzie stayed at the Luxor July 16-18, 2024, and started noticing “bites that were swelling and becoming aggravated, appearing red, swollen, and becoming increasingly itchy and painful.” According to the lawsuit, the Luxor confirmed the presence of bedbugs in McKenzie’s room and offered her bags to place her personal belongings in.

The Luxor said the room would be compensated back to her employer, but no further action was taken.

During Bruce’s Treasure Island stay June 20-24, 2024, she started noticing bites on the second day, according to the lawsuit. Treasure Island confirmed the presence of bedbugs and granted her a room change, where she noticed additional bites. She was then granted another room change.

