Before grand opening, Durango resort gets a ‘Grand Flush’

Employees of the Station Casinos resort soon to open in the southwest valley went into all 200 of its hotel rooms to test its plumbing.

Construction work on Station Casinos' Durango resort project in the southwest valley is seen on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Before guests at the new Durango Casino & Resort can get a royal flush, the resort is testing its plumbing with “The Grand Flush” of every toilet in its 200-room hotel tower.

Durango posted a video Tuesday to X, formerly known as Twitter showing hundreds of employees entering every single room and, with the blowing of an airhorn, pushing the limits of the resort’s plumbing to the max.

“As Durango prepares to open, we’re turning every stone (and flushing every toilet) to ensure our guests can enjoy a welcome retreat in our chic accommodations,” Durango said in the post.

The plumbing wasn’t named as a factor in the resort’s opening being pushed back from Nov. 20 to Dec. 5. Executives said in a Red Rocks Resorts earning call this month that the delay was to allow for more time to train staff.

A fireworks show is planned for the night of the casino’s opening at 9 p.m.