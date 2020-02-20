Bellagio Conservatory cutting back on displays this year

The Bellagio Conservatory Botanical Gardens will have one less display this year to accommodate for a Japanese-themed display, in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Bellagio showcases its spring display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2019. (Review-Journal file photo)

While the resort’s conservatory usually rotates between five displays every year — each lasting between one to three months — a Japanese-themed display is set to run from mid-March through September, according to MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Arlene Bordinhão.

“We always take world and cultural happenings into consideration when finalizing our programming,” Bordinhão said. “It ties in with our corporate initiatives showcasing Japanese culture and celebrates the summer games happening in Tokyo,” which start in late July.

But MGM has other ties to Japan; CEO and chairman Jim Murren, who announced plans to resign earlier this month, said he plans to spend part of his time left with the company leading the bid for an integrated resort in Osaka, Japan.

The company plans to return the Bellagio Conservatory to a five-display annual schedule next year.

