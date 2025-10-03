Bellagio fountain ‘yacht’ sets sail on maiden voyage

The handcrafted Italian watercraft, named Fortuna, was hoisted by crane into the resort’s lake for its maiden voyage as part of a publicity campaign for Carbone Riviera, a new restaurant opening this fall at Bellagio.

A 33-foot Italian watercraft made a splash on the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning when it was lowered by crane into Lago di Como in front of the Bellagio casino-hotel.

The handcrafted Italian watercraft, named Fortuna, was hoisted by crane into the resort’s lake for its maiden voyage as part of a publicity campaign for Carbone Riviera, a new restaurant opening this fall at Bellagio.

The vessel is part of the limited-edition Riva “Anniversario” collection, one of only 18 in the world. The boat will soon become an exclusive resort experience, with select guests able to ride Fortuna across the lake as the iconic fountains perform around them.

Carbone Riviera is taking over the lakeside space formerly occupied by Picasso, the Julian Serrano fine-dining restaurant that had been a Bellagio fixture since the property’s debut in 1999. Picasso closed in August.

The debut of Fortuna comes as the Strip braces for months of traffic and pedestrian disruptions tied to the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for Nov. 20-22. Multiple southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard remain closed near Bellagio, and public access to fountain viewing areas along the Strip is limited through at least December.

