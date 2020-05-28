Bellagio fountains to mark casino reopening with 3 water shows

The fountains, which debuted in 1998, will have three dedicated songs playing throughout the day June 4.

People take in the sights outside of the Bellagio along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, April 16, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The iconic Fountains of Bellagio will celebrate the return of Las Vegas casinos on June 4 with three water shows.

“Simple Gifts” will be a tribute to front-line workers, “Star Spangled Banner” will play to commemorate the country’s strength through the crisis, and “Viva Las Vegas” will celebrate the resiliency of the people of Las Vegas, according to a statement from MGM Resorts International.

Bellagio will welcome back guests at 10 a.m. June 4.

