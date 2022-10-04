Bellagio Garden ‘artfully’ captures autumn — PHOTOS

More than 500,000 autumnal leaves make up just one bed of the Bellagio’s Conservatory Botanical Gardens’ latest seasonal display.

Guests, including Marianne Lind andVaegar Topnell of Norway, take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests, including Seonhoe Kim, take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests, including Lori and Charles Luo of Los Angeles, take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests, including Janejira Pakapot of Vero Beach Fla., take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. The season's display, envisioned by designer Ed Libby and Bellagio's Horticulture team, will be open through November 12.

Guests take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests, including Weng Yap Butalid of Los Angeles, left, and Hyacinth Butalid Kovacs of Winchester Va., take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests, including alyn Kelley, left, and Niya Peters of Sacramento, Calif., take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests, including Sofia Garcia Jacksonville, Fla., left, and Cassidy Winegarden St. Augustine Fla., take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests, including Pattie and Bipin Patel of Morganville, N.J., take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests, including newlyweds Qiaoyun Xie and Christopher Hall of Australia, take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Guests, including newlyweds Qiaoyun Xie and Christopher Hall of Australia, take in the "Artfully Autumn" at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

The Bellagio’s horticulture team sought to incorporate modern architecture and artist themes throughout the four-bed installation. Inspiration was drawn from famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude and stained glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, according to a news release.

“‘Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall, inspired by art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in elegant and creative ways,” Designer Ed Libby said in the release. “It’s been my dream to create a display that is not only visually appealing, but also speaks to works of art that touch the soul.”

Upon entering the conservatory, visitors will see a 20-foot-tall waterfall sculpture towering above the west bed. The sculpture is an interpretation of the Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall located at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. Bellagio engineers removed a portion of the conservatory’s subfloor to create the infinity waterfall basin — a first in the resort’s 24-year history.

At the north bed, copper-hued bonsai trees accented with floral bases sit in a series of gilded archways. Lighting and nearby LED screens show falling leaves and other autumnal scenes, as part of a recent move to incorporate multimedia into the conservatory’s displays.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s signature design, Fallingwater, is the focus of the south bed, along with two giant acorn topiaries created with 32,000 orange carnations.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s 2005 public art installation “The Gates” in New York City is the inspiration for the east bed. Four 20-foot-tall archways frame a unique way for visitors to view the installation.

The Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is free to the public, and this season’s display will be viewable daily until Nov. 12.

“Artfully Autumn” by the numbers

600,000: Number of autumn-colored leaves in the north bed

32,000: Number of carnations used on the fresh floral acorn topiaries

22,000: Number of plants that will be used in the display throughout the fall season

3,000 pounds: Weight of the west bed’s waterfall structure

1,026 pounds: Weight of the largest pumpkin used in the display

357: Number of pumpkins used in the display

80: Team members involved in the display’s assembly

31: Types of plant species

20 feet: Height of each arch in the east bed

20 feet: Height of waterfall drop in the west bed

9: Number of illuminated acorns

8: Number of fire-polished copper arches

5: Number of flickering giant dragonflies

4: Number of cornucopias

1: Fairy

1: Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired structure

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.