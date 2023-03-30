Bellagio Spa Tower rooms getting $110M upgrade

Some 819 rooms and 104 suites of the Las Vegas Strip resort will undergo a major renovation that is expected to be completed by October.

The Bellagio hotel-casino and its famous fountains are seen from the Chateau Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MGM Resorts International said Thursday that it is spending $110 million on redesigning the guest rooms at the Bellagio’s Spa Tower.

The property will redesign 819 rooms and 104 suites. The work is expected to be completed by October, with the first remodeled rooms available to the public in early July.

“The Spa Tower’s beautiful and luxurious new suites and guest rooms will reinforce our position as one of the hospitality industry’s premier destinations,” Ann Hoff, president and chief operating officer of Bellagio, said in a news release.

The project will feature custom furnishings using materials such as mother of pearl, marble and wood as well as art influenced by high Italian style, with color palettes drawing inspiration from northern Italy’s Lake Como and the Alps.

Vibrant shades of garnet, azure, indigo, solferino, lapis, dusty rose, peacock blue and jade are being used in the redesign.

The rooms are being designed by New York-based design studio Champalimaud Design in partnership with MGM’s Design Group, and they will match the quality of the room upgrades recently completed at the Bellagio main tower.

“We wanted to create a residential aesthetic with the timeless sense of luxury that is uniquely Bellagio,” said Winston Kong, partner at Champalimaud Design. “We found inspiration in the colors of Lake Como’s surrounding flora and the classical style of the building’s architecture.”

The project will include work on the Spa Tower’s 850-square-foot Salon Suites, 1,000-square-foot Bellagio Suites, 1,500-square-foot Penthouses, 1,500-square-foot two-bedroom Bellagio Suites and the 2,500-square-foot Executive Hospitality Suites, which feature billiards lounges and home theater living areas.

MGM will also redesign the Bellagio Tower’s 400 suites in 2024 with Champalimaud.

