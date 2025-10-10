‘Best Dealer in America’ crowned at G2E in Las Vegas

A Las Vegas local working at a California tribal casino took home the grand prize at the G2E Dealer Championship at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

Madalina Ristea, table games dealer with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, competes in the G2E Dealer Championship Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 at The Venetian Expo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left to right, Marko Vekovic of Encore, Elleonor Hoffman of Graton Resort & Casino, and Madalina (Maddy) Ristea of The Cosmopolitan earned third, first, and second place, respectively, at the inaugural G2E Dealer Championship at Global Gaming Expo 2025 inside the Venetian Expo Center Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (David Danzis / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Martin Parra, middle, table games dealer at Talking Stick, competes at the G2E Dealer Championship Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 at The Venetian Expo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas local working at a California tribal casino took home the grand prize at the inaugural G2E Dealer Championship at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

Elleonor Hoffman, a dual-rate tables game dealer at Graton Resort & Casino in Sonoma County, won the first-place prize of $5,000. She also received an individual trophy and the dealer championship cup, which will be engraved with her name and displayed at Graton until next year.

Hoffman, 51, spent 22 years dealing on a cruise ship before joining the team at Graton nearly 10 months ago because she could not find a full-time job in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, an emotional Hoffman expressed gratitude to her supervisor for nominating her to compete and to her co-workers, several of whom were in attendance to cheer her on.

“A lot of people came (from Graton), and it means so much to me,” she said moments after being declared the winner. “I love my work. For me, dealing is an art, and I love my work.”

In between hugs from co-workers and newfound industry friends, Hoffman said the money was not her motivation.

“I didn’t even think about the money,” Hoffman said, holding up both her awards. “This means so much more to me. I can make money. But this, they can’t take away from me.”

Thirty-four dealers entered the first-ever G2E Dealer Championship, which was whittled down to 12 after two days. Ultimately, six dealers competed in the final round.

Dealers worked a blackjack game and a roulette game, with four judges at each table. Contestants were scored on hospitality, technical skill and control of the game. The judges were table games executives from the properties represented by the original 34 dealers.

“The inaugural G2E Dealer Championship brought an exciting new layer to this year’s event,” said Korbi Carrison, event vice president at RX, one of G2E’s organizers. “The competition celebrated the incredible skill, precision and showmanship of casino dealers while highlighting the vital role they play in the gaming experience. The showdown not only recognized top talent but also reinforced how G2E continues to celebrate all facets of the gaming industry.”

Hoffman also had the opportunity to judge herself, albeit not for any prizes.

“Honestly, this is the first time that I’ve seen myself perform because I’m always at the back of the table,” she said with a smile. “So, to myself on video, and judging myself, I was like ‘Damn, I’m good at this.’”

Four Las Vegas casino dealers were in the final six, with two placing just behind Hoffman.

The second-place winner was Madalina (Maddy) Ristea of The Cosmopolitan. Ristea received $3,000.

The third-place winner, Marko Vekovic of Encore, won $2,000.

The other three finalists were Taras Ploshchanski of The Venetian, Milan Jesic of Bellagio and Chaz Chim of Muckleshoot Casino (Washington).

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.