BetMGM, Arizona Cardinals unveil sportsbook coming near stadium

The Arizona Cardinals and BetMGM on Thursday offered a peek at what the 16,800-square-foot BetMGMSportsbook will look like when it opens on the Cardinals’ stadium grounds.

The two-story sportsbook will be located on the northside of the State Farm Stadium Campus in Glendale, Arizona, and will be open on days when events are happening at the stadium as well as when no events are scheduled.

It will feature a huge, 265-foot video wall, 38 TVs for people to watch games and will have both indoor and outdoor dining options.

As far as the sportsbook itself, 25 betting kiosks will be offered for people to place wagers.

“Since the launch of our partnership with BetMGM last August, the response has been incredible. When this sportsbook opens next season, it will provide an opportunity to engage and entertain our fans in a way that is unprecedented,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell said.

Legalized sports wagering began in Arizona on Sept. 9, the first day of the 2021 NFL season. BetMGM, which is an exclusive betting partner with the Cardinals, launched their sports betting mobile app in Arizona on the same day.

The sportsbook is expected to open in time for the kickoff to the 2022 NFL season in September.

