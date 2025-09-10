89°F
BetMGM partners with game show to give players a chance to win $500K

BetMGM has partnered with television’s longest consecutive running game show, “The Price is Right,” for its 54th season to give contestants the chance to win a half-million dollars. (BetMGM)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2025 - 12:14 pm
 

BetMGM has partnered with television’s longest consecutive running game show, “The Price is Right,” for its 54th season to give contestants the chance to win a half-million dollars.

BetMGM, in partnership with Fremantle, announced a collaboration with “The Price is Right” to introduce a new, in-show pricing game: The Lion’s Share, according to a Wednesday news release.

According to the release, the game will debut alongside the show’s 54th season premiere on Sept. 22, giving players the opportunity to win up to $500,000 in cash, cars, trips and prizes.

Additionally, a Lion’s Share online casino game is in development, with an anticipated 2026 release, according to the news release.

This is the first new pricing game to be added to the show since 2021, according to the news release.

The new game comes after BetMGM announced a multiyear agreement with Fremantle, which secured intellectual property rights for game shows such as “The Price is Right,” as well as “Family Feud” for slots, table games and non-traditional casino games. Currently, “The Price is Right” Big Wheel Bonus is available on BetMGM Casino platforms, with multiple other games underway for fall.

Here’s how The Lion’s Share game works:

— Players begin with a challenge, guessing the prices of everyday items — for each right answer the player earns a ball, with a maximum of five.

— Next, players step into a wind tunnel to collect the balls they’ve earned. Each ball corresponds to a prize, with a “Lost It All” option.

— Contestants reveal their prizes one-by-one and can stop at any point to keep what they’ve won.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

