BetMGM, Topgolf launch sports wagering, entertainment partnership

The partnership will allow MGM Resort International’s BetMGM and Topgolf Entertainment Group to collaborate on marketing and promotional offers, and is designed to help both companies reach new audiences.

BetMGM’s branding is set to become familiar to Topgolf players across the country.

MGM Resort International’s sports betting and iGaming platform has launched a sports wagering and entertainment partnership with Topgolf Entertainment Group, in which the companies will collaborate on marketing and promotional offers.

The partnership is meant to help both companies reach new audiences, both digitally and in-person, and “engage with consumers on a large scale,” according to a Friday news release.

BetMGM digital branding is set to debut in Topgolf venues in cities the platform operates, including its locations in Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Detroit, Virginia Beach and Denver. Branding also will be visible within the WGT by Topgolf platform, an online golf game. Branding and promotions are set to expand as BetMGM continues to launch in new states.

“We look forward to introducing Topgolf guests to the immersive sports betting experience that only BetMGM can provide,” BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said in the release. “Topgolf is known for offering unique and interactive entertainment options, which our loyal BetMGM users can now access through a variety of exclusive and customized packages.”

Topgolf’s Media Chief Operating Officer JF Prata said he’s “thrilled” to see the company partner with BetMGM.

“Topgolf has always been committed to providing new and exciting experiences to our guests, and this partnership delivers on that, while providing our longtime fans, as well as those less familiar with Topgolf, an introduction to a complementary experience with BetMGM,” he said in the release.

