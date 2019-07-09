Bettor hits for $1.4M on Las Vegas Strip table game

One man didn’t have to sit through hundreds of “Shuffle up and deal” calls to earn his fortune in Las Vegas.

A card player hit for $1,469,237 at Three Card Poker on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The card player won $1,469,237 after connecting on a royal flush Monday night at a Three Card Poker table at Caesars Palace.

The winning hand hit at 11:30 p.m., and the winner chose to remain anonymous, according to Chelsea Ryder, director of public relations/hospitality for Caesars Entertainment.

Monday’s win makes seven table game jackpots of $1 million or more hit within the past nine months across Caesars’ Nevada properties, according to Ryder.

