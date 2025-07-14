Big change coming for Las Vegas poker players at Strip casinos

A glass of champagne sits in a drink holder during an opening event for a new poker room in the Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. The poker room. the largest on the Las Vegas Strip, will have self-serve drinks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A change in how, and where, poker players cash out after gambling on the Strip will begin later this week.

Multiple casino operators on the Strip, including Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts, will only cash out poker chips from their properties, ending any preexisting arrangements for accepting poker chips from other gambling parlors. The change at Caesars and MGM-operated casinos on the Strip will take effect Thursday.

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts, which features four poker rooms inside its Strip casinos, confirmed the policy update Monday. A spokesperson for Wynn and Encore confirmed the sister properties’ policy to only cash out its own poker chips.

The Venetian and Palazzo, which operates the Strip’s largest poker room in the Grand Canal Shoppes, did not respond to an email seeking comment or confirmation about its poker chip policy.

Caesars Entertainment, operator of three poker rooms inside Strip casinos and host of the World Series of Poker, did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Stand-up signs posted around the company’s Las Vegas casino properties said,” As of July 17, 2025, Caesars Entertainment properties will not cash other casinos’ chips from poker play, and our own chips from poker play will not be accepted elsewhere. Please redeem your poker chips prior to leaving the premises.”

The MGM spokesperson said poker chips from one company-operated casino can still be redeemed at other MGM casinos. The signage at Caesars properties suggests a similar policy is in place for their operations.

Nevada gaming officials did not respond to questions Monday about whether the changes were the result of regulatory guidance or a response to industry failures as it relates to anti-money laundering compliance. Las Vegas poker rooms are a target for money launderers because AML standards are harder to enforce in an environment where players can, and frequently do, exchange chips for cash (and vice versa) without casino involvement.

As it currently stands, the change to poker chip cash-out policy does not appear to extend to chips from other table games, multiple casino company representatives said Monday.

There are 11 poker rooms on the Las Vegas Strip. They are inside the following casinos: Aria, Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Horseshoe, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, Resorts World, Sahara, Venetian and Wynn.

