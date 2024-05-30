Big domestic resort operator has nearly 21K hotel rooms in Las Vegas

Caesars Palace isn’t the only resort property within the Caesars Entertainment realm — it also operates Paris Las Vegas, Harrah’s, the Horseshoe and The Linq.

Caesars Palace is busy with visitors on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Just about everyone has heard of Caesars Palace.

What isn’t quite as widely known are the local sister properties of Caesars Palace. They make up the rest of the Caesars Entertainment realm in Las Vegas, the second largest collection of hotel rooms under one owner, second only to MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas with nearly 21,000 hotel rooms.

While MGM has the largest number of rooms in Las Vegas, Caesars is the larger regional operator with 59 hotels, casinos and sportsbooks scattered nationwide from Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Southern California.

Reno became its corporate headquarters in 2020 after Caesars was acquired by Eldorado Resorts Inc. and took on the Caesars name.

The company also owns the Harrah’s, Horseshoe, Eldorado, Silver Legacy, Circus Circus Reno and Tropicana brands.

Here’s a list of Caesars Entertainment properties in Las Vegas:

Caesars Palace

The flagship property that first opened in 1966, and has grown to 3,960 rooms. It’s home to the Caesars Forum Shops retail center and the 4,100-seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace entertainment venue.

Flamingo Las Vegas

It’s a 3,460-room hotel casino, first opened by Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel in 1946.

Paris Las Vegas

It’s the newest of the Caesars collection, opened in 1999 with 2,916 rooms.

Horseshoe Las Vegas

It’s formerly known as the MGM Grand and Bally’s and first opened in 1973 with 2,812 rooms. It’s home to the World Series of Poker.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

It opened in 1972, with 2,542 rooms.

Planet Hollywood

It originally opened as the Aladdin in 2000, with 2,494 rooms. It’s also home to the massive 7,000-seat Bakkt Theater and the Miracle Mile Shops retail center.

The Linq

It’s formerly known as Flamingo Capri, Imperial Palace and The Quad. It opened in 1959 and has grown to 2,250 rooms. It’s now the gateway to the iconic High Roller ride and the Caesars Forum convention area.

The Cromwell

It opened in 1979 as the Barbary Coast, and converted to a 188-room boutique hotel in 2014.

Nobu

It’s a 180-room hotel-within-a-hotel, opened in 2013 within Caesars Palace.

Note: Caesars Entertainment formerly owned the off-Strip Rio, but sold it in 2019 to Dreamscape Properties LLC, managing it for two years before turning it over to Dreamscape.

