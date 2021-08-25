Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos

The wins were two of many jackpots that were won across the Las Vegas Valley.

(Station Casinos)

Go big or go home, the saying goes. For two video poker players Monday in Henderson, they went home happy.

A player wagering $125 a hand on Triple Double Bonus Poker hit a royal flush for $100,000 at Green Valley Ranch, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

BIG BET, BIG WIN! A lucky guest playing Triple Double Bonus Poker hit a $100,000 royal flush from a BIG $125 bet.https://t.co/aYzxtToHH2 pic.twitter.com/T5jdr4myCz — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) August 25, 2021

A few hours later at Sunset Station, a $50 bet on Ultimate X Poker Bonus Streak netted a player $90,000, also with a royal flush.

JACKPOT! One lucky video poker player hit a $90,000 royal flush with multiple multipliers on a BIG $50 bet. pic.twitter.com/u1CRmRwNuZ — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 25, 2021

Both players chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A 7-spot hit on video keno leads to a $56,000 payday.

The North Las Vegas casino noted four winners of jackpots of $10,000 or more.

JACKPOT WINNERS! We have four more jackpot winners that each took home over $10,000! Congratulations to all of our winners!#Jackpot #Winners #AlianteCasino pic.twitter.com/FJ0y2HoiPx — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 23, 2021

Binion’s

A visitor from San Antonio won a $37,706.50 jackpot on an old-school Monte Carlo Royale quarter slot machine.

A huge congratulations goes out to a lucky player from San Antonio Texas! This winner sat down at an old school Monte Carlo quarter slot machine and landed a huge $37,706.50 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Y2vmVMZHgN — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 18, 2021

Local players were on the Treasure Ball game for about a half-hour before hitting for $10,096.61.

Our lucky winners, from right here in Vegas, were playing a Treasure Ball game for about half an hour before they hit the big progressive jackpot for $10,096.61!#binions #binionslv #dtlv #fremontst pic.twitter.com/iTwMqKY6ib — Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 24, 2021

Cannery

Three players hit on jackpots worth at least $11,000.

Big winners at Cannery this past week! Congratulations to our three @bconnected members who each won over $11,000 in jackpots!#Jackpot #Winners #CanneryCasino pic.twitter.com/hzB66jK54v — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) August 22, 2021

Casino Royale

A 50-cent wager on Force of Babylon paid out $10,935.01.

Jackpot on Force of Babylon!!! 💸 🤑 The lucky winner bet 50 cents and won $10,935.01! Woohooo 🎉 #CasinoRoyaleVIP #LasVegasJackpot pic.twitter.com/g1oSzogDIz — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) August 24, 2021

Four Queens

Pennsylvania visitor Francine won $11,000 on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

Congratulations Francine of Pennsylvania! $11,000 from Four Queens is looking really good! pic.twitter.com/X19R33gKJF — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) August 24, 2021

The Orleans

A Ten Times Pay machine paid out $10,000.

Plaza

Delfina hit a progressive jackpot for $32,647 on Triple Lucky 7.

Yolanda won $12,537 after catching all the Buffalo to win the progressive jackpot bonus.

The Dragon Link-Golden Century progressive jackpot hit for $11,068.

Suncoast

A jackpot of $12,000? Yes, that can be described as Mo’ Money.

When you’re dealt a royal flush, it’s likely going to be a good day.

What would be your reaction if you hit a Royal Flush on Five Play Poker, landing a whopping $40,000?! pic.twitter.com/uYAQ63sAiV — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 24, 2021

A few more $125 wagers paid off splendidly.

Four Aces was the winning combination for these lucky winner's days to be made!. Congratulations to all! pic.twitter.com/QAGPjcfWX8 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) August 24, 2021

Sunset Station

An 8-spot hit on video keno pays out $10,000.

Congratulations to this lucky guest who left with a $10,000 Jackpot after a $4 bet! 💰 pic.twitter.com/6fIhblWVJu — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) August 18, 2021

