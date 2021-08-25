78°F
Casinos & Gaming

Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 4:52 am
 
(Station Casinos)
(Station Casinos)

Go big or go home, the saying goes. For two video poker players Monday in Henderson, they went home happy.

A player wagering $125 a hand on Triple Double Bonus Poker hit a royal flush for $100,000 at Green Valley Ranch, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

A few hours later at Sunset Station, a $50 bet on Ultimate X Poker Bonus Streak netted a player $90,000, also with a royal flush.

Both players chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A 7-spot hit on video keno leads to a $56,000 payday.

The North Las Vegas casino noted four winners of jackpots of $10,000 or more.

Binion’s

A visitor from San Antonio won a $37,706.50 jackpot on an old-school Monte Carlo Royale quarter slot machine.

Local players were on the Treasure Ball game for about a half-hour before hitting for $10,096.61.

Cannery

Three players hit on jackpots worth at least $11,000.

Casino Royale

A 50-cent wager on Force of Babylon paid out $10,935.01.

Four Queens

Pennsylvania visitor Francine won $11,000 on a Wheel of Fortune machine.

The Orleans

A Ten Times Pay machine paid out $10,000.

Plaza

Delfina hit a progressive jackpot for $32,647 on Triple Lucky 7.

Yolanda won $12,537 after catching all the Buffalo to win the progressive jackpot bonus.

The Dragon Link-Golden Century progressive jackpot hit for $11,068.

Suncoast

A jackpot of $12,000? Yes, that can be described as Mo’ Money.

When you’re dealt a royal flush, it’s likely going to be a good day.

A few more $125 wagers paid off splendidly.

Sunset Station

An 8-spot hit on video keno pays out $10,000.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

