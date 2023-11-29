40°F
Bilingual job ads for Durango casino proving ‘very successful’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
A new marquee is revealed at Durango Casino & Resort on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Station Casinos’ Durango will open Tuesday morning, following a successful hiring and recruitment push.

Across the Las Vegas Valley, Durango billboards have been touting the jobs expected to be filled at the new casino. The signs include one reading, “Durango = Trabajos,” which means jobs. The company, which is hiring 1,400 employees, also created an all-Spanish commercial that mirrors its English version.

It marked the first time Station Casinos has launched a parallel English and Spanish recruitment campaign, which Durango Vice President David Horn deemed “very successful.”

The company wanted to give everyone in the valley an opportunity to apply to work at Durango, Horn said. Durango received nearly twice the number of applications as the amount of open positions, and the casino also drew transfer employees from other Station Casinos properties.

The casino recruited table game dealers, slot attendants, public area porters, housekeeping, security, and food and beverage for front- and back-of-house workers.

“People are ready to work,” Horn said. “It was a pleasant surprise.”

It’s unclear how many new hires are Latino at the new casino as it hasn’t finished hiring all of its expected 1,400 employees, but Horn noted the staff is “inclusive and diverse.”

Durango marks the first newly built locals casino since M Resort opened in 2009.

The $780 million casino will open its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It includes 83,000 square feet of gaming space, 200 hotel rooms, convention and meeting space, a resort pool, a 25,000-square-foot food hall, outdoor social areas and free parking.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on X.

