Binion’s announces plans for boutique hotel in downtown Las Vegas

A rendering of Whiskey Licker Up saloon at Binion's in downtown Las Vegas. (Binions Hotel & Gambling Hall)

A room at Binion's 81-room Hotel Apache boutique hotel. (Binions Hotel & Gambling Hall)

Binion's on the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

One of the city’s oldest casinos has announced plans for two new projects at its downtown Las Vegas property.

Binion’s announced Tuesday that it is adding an 81-room boutique hotel dubbed the Hotel Apache. The hotel will feature vintage-style furnishings reminiscent of the original Hotel Apache that opened in 1932, company representatives said in a post on Facebook.

In addition to the boutique hotel, Binion’s also shared plans for Whiskey Licker Up, a full-service saloon that will include a rotating bar as its centerpiece. Overlooking the First Street Stage, the 6,500-square-foot facility will be located above the original Whiskey Licker Bar on Binion’s southwest corner.

Construction on Whiskey Licker Up is expected to be completed by summer.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.