Binion’s announces plans for boutique hotel in downtown Las Vegas

One of the city’s oldest casinos has announced plans for two new projects at its downtown Las Vegas property.
Binion’s announced Tuesday that it is adding an 81-room boutique hotel dubbed the Hotel Apache. The hotel will feature vintage-style furnishings reminiscent of the original Hotel Apache that opened in 1932, company representatives said in a post on Facebook.
In addition to the boutique hotel, Binion’s also shared plans for Whiskey Licker Up, a full-service saloon that will include a rotating bar as its centerpiece. Overlooking the First Street Stage, the 6,500-square-foot facility will be located above the original Whiskey Licker Bar on Binion’s southwest corner.
Construction on Whiskey Licker Up is expected to be completed by summer.
View this post on Instagram
We're proud to announce the addition Whiskey Licker Up! It will be the first of its kind in Las Vegas ̶ a full-service saloon with a huge rotating bar as its centerpiece. The 6500-square-foot facility will be located directly above the original Whiskey Licker Bar on the southwest corner of the property, overlooking the First Street Stage. Whiskey Licker Up will offer drinks, dining, dancing, live entertainment and even a mechanical bull, all with incredible views of the most exciting street in the world. Guests will enjoy an amazing sensory experience that includes live acts from Fremont Street and in-house entertainment in a setting located within feet of the Slotzilla Zoom Line and all under the bright lights of the Fremont Street Experience. Construction is expected to be completed by this summer. #whiskeylickerup #anddown
Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.