Blackjack side bet pays $111K to player on the Strip

The winning hand (bottom) of two 7 of diamonds with a 7 of diamonds for the blackjack dealer resulted in a win of $111,801 for an unidentified woman at Planet Hollywood on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Planet Hollywood)

An unidentified woman says she is going to help with her father’s medical bills after winning more than $111,000 at Planet Hollywood Resort on Friday.

The woman was placing a blackjack side bet on a Blazing 7 Diamonds progressive game when her hand of two 7 of diamonds was matched by a 7 of diamonds for the dealer.

The Caesars Rewards winner pocketed $111,801, according to a casino news release. She said she planned to pay bills and help with her father’s medical expenses.

Two other players were dealt a 7, but only one can win a payoff in Blazing 7 Diamonds, according to the rules.

No other details were made available.

