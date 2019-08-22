Board OKs veteran gaming exec Satre for licensing as Wynn director

Dr. Tony Alamo, left, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, watches as Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., second left, and Phil Satre, front right, board chairman of Wynn Resorts Ltd., return to their seat after speaking at a meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Saying Wynn Resorts Ltd. is “done with the drama and the turbulence” of 2018 and early 2019, board chairman Phil Satre was licensed as a corporate director Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Prior to a unanimous vote, commissioners said they were confident that under Satre’s leadership, the company is on course to put accusations of sexual harassment and cover-ups behind it.

The company went into a tailspin in January 2018 when former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn was accused of harassing female employees at the resort over several decades. Steve Wynn has denied harassing anyone.

Regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts wanted answers about how a $7.5 million settlement payment in 2005 to a woman who said he forced her to have sex with Wynn was never disclosed to them.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission conducted a three-day suitability hearing in April and allowed the company to keep its license weeks before Encore Boston Harbor opened in June.

The Nevada Gaming Commission fined the company $20 million, and Massachusetts fined it and new CEO Matt Maddox $35.5 million. The Massachusetts commission ordered that the company be monitored by a Washington-based law firm and that the company hire a coach for Maddox.

Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO in February 2018 and divested himself from the company in the following months.

“It’s nice to have a new captain at the helm of the ship,” Commissioner John Moran Jr. said during Thursday’s hearing.

Satre, a former board member with IGT and Nordstrom, and a former chairman and CEO of Harrah’s Entertainment Inc., predecessor to Caesars Entertainment Corp., joined the board in August 2018 as vice chairman and was elevated to chairman earlier this year, replacing D. Boone Wayson.

On Thursday, commissioners asked Satre for an update on the company’s plans. Satre, who was recommended for licensing by the state Gaming Control Board on Aug. 7, said an 18-hole golf course east of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore would reopen in October.

He also noted that the company’s under-construction convention facility in Las Vegas would open in early 2020.

Satre also commented on the 38 acres the company has purchased across Las Vegas Boulevard from the company’s Strip properties, saying it’s a long-term investment.

