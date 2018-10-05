Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM Resorts International

Longtime MGM Resorts International executive Bobby Baldwin, the namesake of the high-stakes poker room at Bellagio, will leave the company later this year, the company announced Thursday.

Bobby Baldwin (MGM Resorts International)

Bobby Baldwin - President of Golden Nugget & 1978 World of Poker Champion (File Photo/Las Vegas Review Journal )

Bobby Baldwin (Mariann Umhoefer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Baldwin, 68, chief customer development officer at MGM and president and CEO of CityCenter, will leave both positions. MGM’s statement about Baldwin’s departure did not explain why he is leaving.

He could not be reached for comment.

“Few have played a more central role in the growth and transformation of the gaming industry than Bobby and his contributions over more than three decades are immeasurable,” a press release issued late Thursday said.

“MGM thanks Bobby for all he has done for the company and all he has meant to this industry and wishes him the best for the future,” the release said.

Baldwin held executive positions at the Golden Nugget, The Mirage and Bellagio. He was chief financial officer Mirage Resorts in 1999 and 2000 under chairman and CEO Steve Wynn when the company was acquired by what is now MGM Resorts International. After the merger in 2000, Baldwin was named CEO of MGM Mirage.

When MGM Mirage acquired the Mandalay Resort Group in 2005, Baldwin was named president and CEO of Project CityCenter.

Baldwin became known to the casino industry as a world-class poker player in the 1970s.

He was the winner of the 1978 World Series of Poker main event, collecting $210,000 in prize money and at the time was the youngest champion, at 28, to hold the title.

In his career, he has won four bracelets and finished in the money on tournaments 20 times.

The poker room at Bellagio is known as “Bobby’s Room” and frequently hosts high-rollers and celebrities. The luxurious 24-hour room has two poker tables, four video monitors and a DMX music system. The minimum player buy-in there is $20,000.

Baldwin was severely injured in a fall down two flights of stairs while working at Aria in July 2017.

At the time of the accident, friends and family tweeted that Baldwin had suffered a broken pelvis and broken ribs and had undergone successful elbow surgery.

