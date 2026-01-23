Boeing 747 used by Las Vegas gaming giant for sale

The luxury aircraft used by Las Vegas Sands Corp. only has 60 seats, but it has bedrooms and dining facilities that make it stand out.

A Boeing 747 jet used by Las Vegas Sands Corp. as a corporate jet is for sale.

The company confirmed the four-engine, 60-seat 747SP, for “special performance,” has been listed for sale or lease by Austin, Texas-based Corporate Concepts International, which offers a wide variety of corporate aviation services.

The sale price of the jet wasn’t listed, and the broker couldn’t be reached for comment. CCI, in its sale notice, said it would consider a joint-ownership proposal or a trade in any transaction.

The jet, currently parked in Tucson, Arizona, is one of around 20 that are either owned by the corporation or by the Adelson family. Before Las Vegas Sands sold The Venetian in Las Vegas in 2022 to Apollo Global Management Inc. and Vici Properties for $6.25 billion, the plane was used to transport high rollers to the company’s casino properties.

It also has been used to deliver large groups of corporate employees to Sands’ business operations in Macao and Singapore.

CCI’s description of the “world-class” jet says it is “configured with an elegant executive interior” and comfortably accommodates up to 60 VIP passengers in a “spacious, ultra long-range cabin environment.”

Photos of the plane’s interior show bedrooms and high-quality dining facilities on board.

The CCI fact sheet on the plane says it has had 6,650 landings.

Maintenance workers recently completed a “C check” on the plane, the most extensive maintenance procedure mechanics can do on aircraft. The plane’s four jet engines have a range of 26,000 hours to 66,400 hours of use.

According to the Simple Flying website, there aren’t many 747SPs flying and an operating jet should be worth between $10 million and $20 million.

