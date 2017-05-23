Borgata moving to MGM’s M life rewards program

The Borgata casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On June 7, 2017, the Borgata will switch to the loyalty rewards program of its new owner, MGM Resorts. The company's "M life Rewards" will replace the Borgata loyalty program. (Wayne Perry/File, AP)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City’s top-performing casino will switch to its new owner’s player rewards program next month.

The Borgata said MGM Resorts’ “M life” program will replace the My Borgata Rewards program on June 7.

The timing and details of the switchover have been eagerly awaited by the casino’s customers since MGM took full ownership of the Borgata in August.

Tom Ballance, the Borgata’s president and chief operating officer, said the ability to offer customers a connection to sister properties around the country “is an invaluable asset and something that we are extremely eager to introduce.” He said the “timing couldn’t be more ideal,” with the recent opening MGM Resorts’ new casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and another planned for next year in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The M life program will have five tiers. It will enable members to earn credits at 17 MGM properties in Las Vegas, Mississippi, Detroit and Maryland. It also will offer experiences like a spa day at the Water Club, wine-tasting with a Borgata sommelier and lunch with Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian.